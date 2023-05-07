Unidentified Body Found in Guwahati’s Betkuchi

The body of an unidentified person was recovered in Guwahati’s Betkuchi area, reports emerged on Sunday evening.
The body was recovered near IOC gate in Betkuchi area by the locals and informed the police immediately. The police reached the spot however, the identity of the body is yet to be ascertained.
The police after recovering the body made arrangements for post-mortem to know the exact cause of the death and sent it to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Last month, a half-burnt body of an unidentified man was recovered in Guwahati’s Maligaon area, triggering panic among locals.
Sources said that locals had spotted him in a burning state from afar and attempted to extinguish the flame with buckets of water, however, it was too late.
The incident was reported from Pandu cabin area in Maligaon.
A bottle of kerosene, a piece of cloth and a small polythene bag were recovered from the scene, sources informed.
Jalukbari police reached the spot soon after to take stock of the situation.
It was unclear if he set himself afire or was the deed of another individual, police said, adding that an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the facts.