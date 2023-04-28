Guwahati: Half-Burnt Body of Unidentified Man Found In Maligaon

Sources said that locals had spotted him in a burning state from afar and attempted to extinguish the flame with buckets of water, however, it was too late.

The incident was reported from Pandu cabin area in Maligaon.

A bottle of kerosene, a piece of cloth and a small polythene bag were recovered from the scene, sources informed.

Jalukbari police reached the spot soon after to take stock of the situation.

It is unclear if he set himself afire or was the deed of another individual, police said, adding that an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the facts.

Recently, the Guwahati River Police recovered two bodies from river Brahmaputra in Jalukbari locality.

The deceased youth has been identified as Akash Das of Dibrugarh. The youth had been reported missing since April 14 this year.

The body of another 70-year-old woman was found floating in the evening hours.

The woman was identified as Jaymoti Mahanta of Hajo in Kamrup district.