Unidentified Body Recovered From Drain In Guwahati

The body of an unidentified person was recovered from a drain in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Thursday morning.

It is however unclear if the man was murdered or died due to natural causes, sources said.

The lifeless body of the man was recovered from a drain at Golden path, Bye lane no 3 in Hatigaon area today morning. It was first spotted by locals who immediately informed authorities.

City police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem. The identity of the man is yet to be established.

Further investigation is on.

Earlier yesterday, the Guwahati River Police recovered two bodies from river Brahmaputra in Jalukbari locality.

The deceased youth has been identified as Akash Das of Dibrugarh. The youth had been reported missing since April 14 this year.

Meanwhile, the body of another 70-year-old woman was found floating in the evening hours.

The woman was identified as Jaymoti Mahanta of Hajo in Kamrup district.

Guwahati River police later sent both bodies to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.