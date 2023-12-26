Unidentified Group Ransacks Kothari Super Market, Causes Irreparable Loss to Shop Owners

A group of unknown people allegedly barged inside the Kothari Super Market and ransacked more than 30 to 40 functional shops mainly of automobile and vehicle service-related and destroyed the articles and the valuable belongings and goods of the tenants who were generating their livelihood only from these shops.
As per reports, a group of 200 to 250 individuals had forced the tenants of the Kothari Super Market to close and leave the premises leaving all their valuable belongings and goods inside the shops. The incident took place last December 22, 2023. Owing to this, an FIR was lodged at the Basistha Police Station by the victims.
The aforementioned market is located at National Highway 37, Gali No. 8 & 9, Beltola-Jawahar Nagar in Guwahati city.
The victims in an FIR said, “The group has constructed barricades surrounding our shops and restrained us from any kind of access to the shops. These people have also forcefully entered and destroyed the articles inside the offices situated on the first floor of the said premises and have illegally occupied the same since then. On Tuesday morning, i.e. December 26, 2023, we saw that the locks of the shops were broken, people had forcefully entered our shops, the articles and the valuable belongings and goods present inside our shops were thrown outside and destroyed and also articles were burned. Therefore, causing huge irreparable financial loss to us.”
The victims also mentioned that they have been paying rent and maintenance for the shops through cheque or cash to the owner known to them, i.e. in the name of Kothari Super Market. Moreover, money receipts are also issued to them by the said owner.
It was on December 22, 2023, the victims informed about the issue, to one Rajendra Kumar Kothari, who as per their knowledge is one of the owners of the Kothari Super Market.
Kumar had however, asked the victims to wait for 2-3 days and assured us that the problem will be solved by him. But till date, the tenants (victims) were denied access to their shops.
“We, the tenants have been deprived of our livelihood as these shops are the only source of our bread and butter for our families. Further, valuable belongings and goods present inside our shops were destroyed/burned by these unknown people, causing huge financial loss to us. It is humbly requested to register a case and initiate necessary legal action against these unknown people so that, so we can peacefully continue our business to earn our livelihood through the shops,” the victims added further in the FIR.