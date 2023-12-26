Unidentified Group Ransacks Kothari Super Market, Causes Irreparable Loss to Shop Owners

The victims in an FIR said, “The group has constructed barricades surrounding our shops and restrained us from any kind of access to the shops. These people have also forcefully entered and destroyed the articles inside the offices situated on the first floor of the said premises and have illegally occupied the same since then. On Tuesday morning, i.e. December 26, 2023, we saw that the locks of the shops were broken, people had forcefully entered our shops, the articles and the valuable belongings and goods present inside our shops were thrown outside and destroyed and also articles were burned. Therefore, causing huge irreparable financial loss to us.”