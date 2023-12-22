Golaghat SP Accused Of Misusing Power | Here's What CM, DGP Said
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vehemently called for public servants to remain humble amid widespread furore over reports of Golaghat superintendent of police's misdemeanour.
This comes after the Golaghat SP Rajen Singh was accused of abusing his position of power. The Golaghat SP reportedly detained forest department official Tarun Gogoi unlawfully till midnight over not getting tickets for elephant safari.
Golaghat SP Rajen Singh had reportedly sought five tickets for elephant safari for his family members which the forest official named Tarun Gogoi could not arrange as all tickets were sold. However, the Golaghat SP reportedly wrang him up and used foul language while scolding him over call.
Later on, he went on to pick up the forest official at midnight and detain him illegally for over four hours at Kohora Police Outpost.
After the matter came to light, the Assam CM took to X to write, "I spoke to the Director General of Police, Assam Sri @gpsinghips regarding the incident involving the Superintendent of Police, Golaghat. We do not endorse arrogance, and it is important for public servants to remain humble in their thoughts and actions."
Speaking about the incident, Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh addressed reporters saying, "I have read it in the papers and we have to consider what both sides have to say about the incident. In the morning, I talked with the SP and I asked him about it. He told me that it was he who had to deal with misbehaviour. However, as I read in the newspapers today, they mentioned it an entirely differently. I have also requested the district commissioner about facts of the incident."
"I have always maintained this one thing, not in any particular case or considering any particular police official; the police has to always be well behaved. We do not support that at all and a situation where police misbehave with the citizens is unacceptable. Even if I do something where you feel that I misbehaved, then please point it out to me. I do not think that police has any mandate to misbehave with anybody," he added.
He further wrote on X, "I’ve been made aware of the last evenings undue detention of Sri Tarun Gogoi of @assamforest by @GolaghatPolice I have spoken with Sri Gogoi and conveyed my regret as @DGPAssamPolice SP Golaghat has also been suitably advised. Our aim remains courteous behaviour with fellow citizens. I have also conveyed my sincere apologies to the Hon CM Assam for anguish caused to him and the Government. Apologies to people of Assam with a commitment to improve further."
Meanwhile, the victim in the case, forest official Tarun Gogoi later clarified that the Golaghat SP has apologised over the incident. He said, "Sometime back, the SP paid me a visit and apologized to me. He said that people commit mistakes and asked for forgiveness. I have forgiven and forgoten about the incident. I am also feeling well. GP Singh sir also called me and I told him that I am absolutely fine and that SP sir is sitting with me and that he has apologised."