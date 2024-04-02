Unidentified Man Found Dead at Nilachal Hills in Guwahati; Police Suspect Road Accident

On the evening of March 20, a grim discovery was made near the Hero Showroom situated on the lower parts of Nilachal hills near Kamakhya Devalaya in Guwahati city. The lifeless body of a man, believed to be around 40 years old, was found at the scene, prompting immediate police intervention.
Confirming suspicions of a fatal road accident involving a vehicle, authorities swiftly arranged for the transfer of the deceased's body to the Gauhati Medical College for postmortem examination. However, despite efforts to determine the man's identity, no conclusive information has emerged thus far, and no relatives have come forward to claim the body.
Sources from the West Guwahati Police District office revealed that official notifications have been dispatched to all police stations and authorities across Assam, urging cooperation in identifying the deceased or locating his family members. Additionally, members of the public have been implored to promptly inform the authorities if they possess any information regarding the deceased or his next of kin.
It has been disclosed that the deceased had been residing in the lower parts of Nilachal hills for approximately one year, primarily sustaining himself through begging. However, despite his presence in the vicinity, his identity remains shrouded in mystery, leaving authorities and community members alike eager to unravel the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.
As investigations continue and efforts to identify the deceased persist, the incident serves as a poignant reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by marginalized individuals within society, underscoring the need for collective compassion and support for those in need.