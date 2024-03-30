Assam's Barpeta Bears Witness To Gruesome Accident, 3 Killed

As many as three youths including two women and a minor were on a two-wheeler that was hit by a speeding truck in Assam's Barpeta resulting in the death of three on Saturday.
According to witnesses, four people were on the scooty which was hit by the truck which led to gruesome scenes at Barpeta Road which falls in the Barpeta district of Assam.
The impact of the hit was so large that all three of the deceased were killed on the spot, onlookers who witnessed the collision said.
Those killed in the incident were identified as Shahjahan Ali, Aasma Khatun, and Jasmine Parveen. Apart from them, a minor was also on the scooty who sustained injuries in the accident.
According to reports, all of the deceased belonged to the same family. They were residents of Satbhonir Tup village in Barpeta.
Meanwhile, the injured minor was rushed to a nearby hospital in Barpeta Road where it is undergoing treatment.
Prima facie, the scooty seemed to be brand new as it did not have a registration plate. Moreover, the riders clearly violated laws with four people on a scooty, which maximised the casualties.
In addition, the truck that caused the accident managed to flee from the scene. A due investigation will reveal more details.