Unidentified Man Found Hanging In Guwahati's Machkhowa

An unidentified man was allegedly found hanging at a paper dump yard in Guwahati’s Machkhowa area on Saturday morning.
The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was mysteriously found hanging at the dump yard located near the busy markets of Machkhowa in Fancy Bazar.
Bharalumukh police were informed soon after who reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
The cause of his death will be established after post-mortem, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched in this regard.
Earlier yesterday, the body of a newly-wed woman was found under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Garigaon.
As per preliminary reports from the scene, the incident took place at Gaonburapara near Garigaon in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati.
The body was found hanging inside the bathroom of her residence under mysterious circumstances. The deceased woman was identified as one Selima Begum.