'Alien' Mummies Presented In Mexico Congress Shocks The World; NASA Reacts

A UFO hearing in Mexico's congress that featured the presentation of alleged remains of non-human beings caused several jaws to drop and evoked a lot of chatter on social media.
The ‘mummies’ were presented by Jaime Maussan, a journalist who has speculated widely on aliens. What surprised people the most was the fact that Mexico's Congress actually heard the testimony of Maussan.
While the American space agency called the remains "unusual things", they have however urged for transparency.
According to international media, the two mummies presented by Mr Maussan were found in Peru in 2017. They are tiny in stature and chalky in colour. Each one of them had a three-fingered hands and shrunken heads.
Maussan claimed they were not related to any species on Earth.
"I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world and that all possibilities are open for any scientific institution... to investigate it," Maussan said.
"We are not alone," he added.
Researchers say the specimens were about 1,000 years old, they have distanced themselves from the journalist's claims with an independent expert dismissing the exhibition as "shameful".
NASA officials were asked about the UFO hearing in Mexico's Congress of the alleged "non-human remains". David Spergel, the former head of Princeton University's astrophysics department and chair of the UAP report, said he did not know the nature of the samples but urged transparency.
This is something that I have only seen on Twitter. When you have unusual things, you want to make the data public," Spergel said.
"Make samples available to the world scientific community and we'll see what's there," he further said.