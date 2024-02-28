Youth Found Dead In Guwahati Outskirts

A youth was allegedly found dead at Panikhaiti on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Wednesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Madhav Sharma, a resident of Panikhaiti itself under Kamrup distict.
Sources revealed that Sharma’s body was found in a drain along the Narengi-Chandrapur highway this morning near Swahid Kushal Konwar High School.
The cause of his death is yet to be establisehd.
Local police reached the scene soon after and recovered the body for post-mortem.
An investigation has been launched in this regard.
Earlier this month, the body of a person missing from Guwahati’s Boragaon locality under mysterious circumstances was found floating at the bank of the Brahmaputra River in Palashbari under the Assam’s Kamrup district of Assam.
The deceased had been identified as Govinda Rajbongshi.
Initially, the identity of the person was not ascertained by the police. Hours later, the family members of the deceased reached the spot and identified the body.
The family members also claimed that Govinda Rajbongshi had been missing since last February 02, 2024.