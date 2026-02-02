Union Budget 2026-27 Steps Up Central Support for Assam’s Development Push

The Union Budget 2026–27 has further strengthened the Centre’s development support to Assam, with increased capital investment, higher fund transfers and continued backing through key welfare schemes, officials said.

According to official data, Assam has received substantial financial assistance from the Centre over the past decade through tax devolution, grants-in-aid and special infrastructure funding. Between 2014 and 2026, the state received a total of Rs 5.61 lakh crore under these heads, reflecting a steady rise in central support.

One of the major contributors to infrastructure development in Assam has been the Scheme of Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure (SASCI). Under the scheme, Assam has been receiving long-term, interest-free loans from the Centre to build durable infrastructure such as roads, bridges and public assets. Between the financial years 2020 and 2026, the state received over Rs 17,000 crore under this scheme.

For the current financial cycle, the Centre has budgeted Rs 49,725 crore for Assam through tax devolution in 2026–27, while Rs 29,548 crore has been allocated as grants-in-aid in 2025–26. Since 2014, Assam has received around Rs 3.12 lakh crore through tax devolution and Rs 2.49 lakh crore as grants-in-aid, officials said.

Alongside infrastructure spending, central welfare schemes have expanded their reach across the state. Financial inclusion has seen a major push, with over 2.55 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened in Assam. Social security coverage has also grown, with lakhs of residents enrolled under insurance and pension schemes.

Support for small businesses and entrepreneurs has increased through loans provided under the PM Mudra Yojana, helping boost self-employment and local enterprise. At the same time, agriculture-linked schemes have benefited a large number of farmers across the state.

Key welfare initiatives related to sanitation, drinking water, cooking gas, healthcare and food security have also made significant progress. Millions of rural households now have access to toilets, tap water connections and LPG cylinders, while health coverage has expanded through the issuance of Ayushman cards. Food support schemes continue to benefit a large section of Assam’s population.

The combined impact of infrastructure funding, fiscal support and welfare schemes under the Union Budget reflects the Centre’s focus on Assam’s long-term and inclusive development. The continued investments are aimed at strengthening the state’s growth while improving living standards across urban and rural areas.

