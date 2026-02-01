Budget Brings ‘Big Promise’ for Assam, Northeast: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carries a strong promise for Assam and the Northeast, particularly in the areas of ports, shipping and inland waterways.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference in the national capital after the Budget presentation, Sonowal highlighted that this was the ninth consecutive Budget presented by a woman finance minister, calling it a reflection of the government’s commitment to women's empowerment.

The Union minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the Budget has made special provisions for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. According to Sonowal, the sector is set to receive a major boost through targeted investments aimed at strengthening domestic capabilities and reducing dependence on imports.

One of the key announcements, he said, is the decision to manufacture shipping containers within India. Until now, the department had to depend on foreign companies for containers. With a budgetary allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for this initiative, container manufacturing will now take place in the country, giving fresh momentum to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Sonowal also announced that Regional Centres of Excellence will be set up in Assam and two other locations, which are expected to enhance skill development and sector-specific expertise in the region.

In another significant development, shipbuilding facilities will be established in Varanasi and Patna. He further pointed out that vessels earlier had to travel to Kolkata for repairs, but with new facilities coming up in Varanasi, ship maintenance will now be possible closer to the inland waterways, saving time and cost.

Referring to ongoing efforts in maritime management, the minister said the government is currently working towards increasing India’s ship management share from six per cent to twelve per cent. He added that the provisions in the current Budget would further support this goal.

Summing up, Sonowal said the Budget has opened up new opportunities for Assam and the Northeast and carries several positive expectations for the region’s growth, employment and infrastructure development.

Also Read: Centre Clears Rs 1,500 Crore Projects to Boost Inland Waterways, River Tourism