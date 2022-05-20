Union Education Minister Inaugurates NERC 2022 at IIT Guwahati

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the North East Research Conclave (NERC) 2022 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on Friday.

Dharmendra Pradhan in his address said that this conclave will strengthen the linkages between industry, academia and policy makers and further invigorate the research, start-up and entrepreneurship ecosystems in the resource-rich northeastern states and the country.

Talking about the importance of research, the education minister said, “The objective of research should be to find solutions to chronic problems of the country and to encourage all people to come together, work together and produce together for the welfare of the most vulnerable.”

“NERC 2022 will be a global benchmark for fulfilling research and development priorities of India and the world,” he added.

Pradhan appealed all youngsters and students to ‘walk on the path of duties and responsibilities’ to take the country to new heights.

The union minister further informed that to strengthen the research ecosystem, encourage innovation at grass-roots and lead India to self-reliance the government is in the process of setting up National Research Foundation with a proposed outlay of Rs 50,000 crore in line with the recommendations of NEP 2020.