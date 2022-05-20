Assam Congress Releases Candidates List For KAAC Elections

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday released its candidates list for Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Election (KAAC) 2022 to be held on June 8.

Elections will be held in all 26 council constituencies of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong district. The counting of ballots will take place on June 12.

Out of the 26, four candidates are yet to be announced by APCC.

Check the list below –