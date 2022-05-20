Assam Congress Releases Candidates List For KAAC Elections

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday released its candidates list for Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Election (KAAC) 2022 to be held on June 8.
Elections will be held in all 26 council constituencies of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong district. The counting of ballots will take place on June 12.
Out of the 26, four candidates are yet to be announced by APCC.
Check the list below –
The last KAAC election was held on June 17, 2017, and the council was constituted on July 3 the same year.
A total of 7, 03,298 voters are registered to exercise their franchise in the election- 3,55,503 male and 3,47,790 female. Five third gender voters are also enrolled in the voter list.
