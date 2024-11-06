Union Home Secretary Reviews Inter-State Border Issues, Flood Crisis in Guwahati

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, who is on a two-day visit to Guwahati, will hold crucial review meetings with the Chief Secretaries of the neighboring states Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh at Koinadhora on Wednesday.
According to information received, the discussions will focus on evaluating measures previously taken to resolve the boundary issues between the states and exploring potential solutions identified over time. Earlier today, officials from the Meghalaya government arrived at Koinadhora, and Govind Mohan also reached there after offering prayers at the Kamakhya Temple.
Senior officials from Assam’s Border Security Force (BSF), including Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh and ADGP Harmeet Singh, are expected to participate in this crucial meeting addressing inter-state border issues.
Further, according to reports, a third meeting is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, chaired by Govind Mohan, to address the flood situation in Assam, which is impacted by water flowing from Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Multiple departments are set to review and present reports on the ongoing flood mitigation efforts.
The Assam government has decided on a scientifically planned approach for channeling excess water from Meghalaya. Previously, both Assam and Meghalaya governments had engaged in discussions regarding this issue, and today’s meeting will bring together top officials from various departments, including the North Eastern Space Application Centre, Assam State Space Application Centre, Assam Science Technology & Environment Council, Water Resources, Environment & Forests, Revenue & Disaster Management, Fisheries, Housing & Urban Affairs, and Science & Technology.