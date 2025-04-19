Union Minister Graces All India Brahmaputra Squash Championship in Guwahati

The All India Brahmaputra Squash Championship, currently underway at the RG Baruah Sports Complex, Nehru Stadium in Guwahati, witnessed the esteemed presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal. The Union Minister interacted with the participating athletes, encouraging them and acknowledging their dedication to the sport.

The prestigious five-day championship, which commenced on Friday, has drawn participation from 232 players representing 22 states across the country. The tournament has garnered significant attention, featuring several national and international-level players.

Among the prominent names is Padma Shri awardee and Arjuna Award-winning squash player, Joshna Chinappa, who has added to the tournament’s stature with her participation.

📍 Guwahati| Along with Squash legend @joshnachinappa, delighted to spend an enlivening evening with players at the 5th All India Brahmaputra Squash Championship 2025.



Guwahati continues its rise as a premier sporting destination, proudly hosting some of the country’s finest… pic.twitter.com/rX7ljPqHsq — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 19, 2025

Assam has a strong representation in the championship, with 30 athletes competing on home ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sonowal expressed his appreciation for the spirit and talent of the participants. He emphasised the importance of promoting squash and other sports in the region as part of India’s broader mission to nurture athletic excellence.

The event is being seen as a major boost to squash in the Northeast and is expected to inspire the next generation of athletes from the region.