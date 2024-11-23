ISL: NorthEast United Hold Firm Despite Red Card, Edge Punjab FC 2-1

NorthEast United FC claimed a crucial 2-1 victory over Punjab FC in the Indian Super League at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Despite going down to 10 men, the visitors held firm, with first-half goals from Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach proving decisive.

The match got off to a lively start, with NorthEast United immediately asserting their dominance. Punjab FC were put on the back foot early, with left-back Leon Augustine earning a yellow card for a foul on Jithin MS. The visitors quickly took control, with Alaaeddine Ajaraie testing the goalkeeper in the 9th minute. But it was only a matter of time before they found the breakthrough.

In the 19th minute, NorthEast United launched a swift counter-attack. A well-executed switch from right to left saw Ajaraie deceive his marker, taking a shot that deflected into the path of Guillermo Fernandez. The midfielder made no mistake, slotting the ball into the net to give NorthEast United the lead.

The visitors were not finished yet. Just 10 minutes later, left-back Buanthanglun Samte made a daring run into the opposition half, delivering a perfect cross to Nestor Albiach. The NEUFC playmaker expertly volleyed the ball past Punjab’s goalkeeper to double the lead.

Despite being reduced to 10 men after a second-half red card, NorthEast United remained resolute. Punjab FC attempted to rally, with their fans cheering them on in the second half. But the home team struggled to convert their chances, even after making several substitutions in an effort to break down the resilient visitors.

In the dying minutes, Punjab FC managed to pull one back through Ivan Novoselec, but it was too little, too late. NorthEast United’s goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh made a costly error when he ventured outside the box, but the referee ruled in favor of the visitors, allowing them to run down the clock and secure the win.

The victory lifted NorthEast United to third place in the league standings, while Punjab FC dropped to sixth. With their next challenge against Mumbai City FC, Punjab will be looking to regroup and bounce back from this tough defeat.