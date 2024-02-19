Guwahati News

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to Unveil Rs. 254 Crore Projects at Pandu Port

Initiatives of IWAI under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways are set to Transform Northeast's Inland Waterways, Facilitating Passenger and Cargo Movement
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to Unveil Rs. 254 Crore Projects at Pandu Port
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to Unveil Rs. 254 Crore Projects at Pandu PortFile Image
Pratidin Time

In a significant push towards revitalizing the Inland Water Transport (IWT) sector and bolstering connectivity in the North Eastern Region, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate pivotal projects of more than Rs. 254 crore at Pandu Port, Guwahati tomorrow.

Sonowal will inaugurate Passenger-cum-Cargo Terminal at Bogibeel worth Rs. 46.60 crore, Inland Water Transport Terminal at Sonamura worth Rs. 6.91 crore, upgraded Terminal at Karimganj and Badarpur worth Rs. 6.40 crore.

During the event he will also announce six Jetties at various locations on River Brahmaputra worth Rs. 8.45 crore, 19 passenger vessels for National Waterway-2 and National Waterway-16 worth Rs. 25 crore, and Extension of Jetty, Integrated Office and Bank Protection worth Rs. 30 crore.  These infrastructural developments are poised to significantly augment connectivity within the Northeast, facilitating smoother movement of both passengers and cargo.

In addition to these inaugurations, the foundation stone for the IWAI Dhubri Office Complex worth Rs. 7.50 crore for Immigration and Customs is set to be laid, underscoring the government's commitment to streamlining administrative processes and infrastructure development in the region.

The event will be attended by Queen Oja, Member of Parliament, Guwahati, Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister of Transport, Fisheries & Excise, Government of Assam, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MLA, Gauhati East, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, MLA, Guwahati West, Atul Bora, MLA, Dispur.

The other dignitaries will join and witness the inauguration virtually.

Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Labour & Employment, Prasanta Phukan, MLA, Dibrugarh, Chakradhar Gogoi, MLA, Moran, Ponakan Baruah, MLA, Chabua will join virtuallly from Dibrugarh.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to Unveil Rs. 254 Crore Projects at Pandu Port
PM Addresses Khelo India University Games being held in Northeast states
Sarbananda Sonowal
Pandu Port

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/union-minister-sarbananda-sonowal-to-unveil-rs-254-crore-projects-at-pandu-port
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com