Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to Unveil Rs. 254 Crore Projects at Pandu Port

Sonowal will inaugurate Passenger-cum-Cargo Terminal at Bogibeel worth Rs. 46.60 crore, Inland Water Transport Terminal at Sonamura worth Rs. 6.91 crore, upgraded Terminal at Karimganj and Badarpur worth Rs. 6.40 crore.

During the event he will also announce six Jetties at various locations on River Brahmaputra worth Rs. 8.45 crore, 19 passenger vessels for National Waterway-2 and National Waterway-16 worth Rs. 25 crore, and Extension of Jetty, Integrated Office and Bank Protection worth Rs. 30 crore. These infrastructural developments are poised to significantly augment connectivity within the Northeast, facilitating smoother movement of both passengers and cargo.