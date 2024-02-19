PM Addresses Khelo India University Games being held in Northeast states

Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of celebrating and honouring athletes' achievements, stating, "Just as academic achievements are celebrated, we must develop a tradition of honouring those who excel in sports." He emphasized the need to learn from the NorthEast region's rich sports culture, where sports are celebrated fervently, inspiring athletes across disciplines from football to athletics, badminton to boxing, weightlifting to chess. Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that athletes participating in the Khelo India University Games would not only gain valuable experiences but also contribute to the advancement of sports culture throughout India.