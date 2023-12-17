Uniting the Assam Police Community: A Two-Day Sports Extravaganza

The Director General of Assam Police G.P. Singh inaugurated a two day sports meet for the serving and retired Police officers and their family members on Saturday in presence of Anamika Singh, President, Assam Police Wives Welfare Association (APWWA) at the Police stadium, Assam Police Headquarter complex, Ulubari Guwahati.
The event has been organized jointly by Assam Police and APWWA.
Senior Police officers, family members including children and retired Police officers have assembled for the inaugural ceremony and participating in the sports event.
The event is comprised of Badminton, Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Chess, 50 mtr.
Race for children, Cycle race for children in the competitive section and games like Archery, Carrom, Arm Wrestling, Throw Ball and Tug of war are being organized in the non-competitive segment. In the opening ceremony band display by Assam Police Band Team and Suranjana were also organized.