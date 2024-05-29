UP Crook Distressed Over Kidnapped Partner In Guwahati Looks For Help

A hush-hush deal for smuggled gold went comically south for two Uttar Pradesh-based crooks as they were allegedly double-crossed by the selling party when they came to close the deal in Guwahati.
The buyer duo, Bhaskar and Ashish Pandit, which had arrived in Guwahati from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, found itself in a fix as one of the crooks was allegedly forcefully abducted by the members of the selling gang when both sides disagreed with the terms of the deal.
Having nowhere to go, Bhaskar approached media persons in Guwahati and narrated his ordeal. He spoke about how they were contacted by the sellers who told them to meet at Katabari near the Garchuk locality of Guwahati.
He said, "We came from Allahabad in UP to Guwahati today morning. After arriving here we visited the Kamakhya Temple to pray. When we received their call informing us about the meetup location, we headed out."
"They told us to meet at Katabari. We were supposed to buy 1.9 kilograms of gold for which they had demanded Rs 5 lakh. However, when we reached there, they started blackmailing us. We were outnumbered five against two. They showed us only a fraction of the supposed amount of gold that we had agreed to purchase. On top of that, the quality of it was sub-par," he Bhaskar.
The Uttar Pradesh-based felon further told reporters, "When we did not agree to pay the full amount, they forcefully abducted my partner and started demanding Rs 1 lakh ransom for his release. I do not know what to do now. I don't have the money."
According to the information at hand, the duo had forked out only Rs 50,000 for the gold that the sellers wanted Rs 1 lakh for. Not satisfied with that, the selling gang abducted Pandit and started demanding another Rs 1 lakh ransom for his release.
Describing the selling gang, Bhaskar further said that about five to six men arrived in a Scorpio. The communications between both parties took place over WhatsApp, he added.