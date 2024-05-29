Guwahati News

UP Crook Distressed Over Kidnapped Partner In Guwahati Looks For Help

The buyer duo, Bhaskar and Ashish Pandit, which had arrived in Guwahati from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, found itself in a fix as one of the crooks was allegedly forcefully abducted by the members of the selling gang when both sides disagreed with the terms of the deal.