USTM Chancellor Accused of Bribe Offer to Cover-Up Dakhingaon Accident

New revelations have emerged in the aftermath of the July 25 Dakhingaon accident case that led to the death of 21-year-old Samiul Haque, allegedly caused by Nandini Kashyap, suggesting attempts by both the police to shield her from legal consequences.

Advertisment

The family members of the deceased Samiul Haque have now come forward with serious allegations of police cover-up, harassment, and a bribe offer aimed at settling the case.

In a press conference held on Thursday, the maternal uncle of late Samiul, who lost his life in the accident, alleged that the police initially tried to protect Nandini Kashyap. He further claimed that University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque was also involved in efforts to suppress the matter.

Addressing the media, Samiul's uncle said, “The Chief Minister’s recent statement has given us courage. Earlier, we thought the law only worked for the rich. But now we believe justice is possible for us too.”

Narrating the events of the fatal night, he said eyewitnesses had dialled 100 immediately after the accident. The call first connected to Odalbakra Police Station, which then coordinated with the Bhagadattapur Outpost. Eventually, Dispur Police reached the accident site.

However, the family alleged that when they later attempted to file an FIR, they were subjected to harassment instead of being allowed to lodge a complaint. “Police officers demanded mobile phones and documents instead of registering our complaint,” claimed Samiul's uncle.

According to the family, on the very night of the accident, police had already collected statements from four witnesses. Yet, when the matter escalated, they were pressured into compromise.

The family further alleged that Dispur Police summoned them later, attempting to convince them to settle the case. Nandini Kashyap’s father even promised to arrange for Samiul’s medical expenses, they said.

In a startling revelation, Samiul’s uncle also implicated USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque. According to him, on July 28, an aide of Hoque named Biswajit Das took him to USTM. In his presence, Hoque allegedly called Nandini and then offered Rs 5 lakh to the family in three installments in exchange for withdrawing the case.