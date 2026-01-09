Vande Bharat Sleeper to Link Kamakhya and West Bengal, PM Modi to Inaugurate on Jan 17

In a major boost to rail connectivity in the Northeast, the Government of India has introduced the Vande Bharat Sleeper train service connecting West Bengal with Kamakhya, bringing New Year cheer to passengers across the region.

The special Vande Bharat Sleeper rake arrived at Kamakhya Railway Station in the early hours on Saturday. The service is scheduled to be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17.

Launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the new service aims to enhance long-distance travel comfort while strengthening rail links between Assam and West Bengal.

Confirming the details, Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said the train will comprise 16 coaches and will be capable of carrying up to 833 passengers in a single journey.

The sleeper-class Vande Bharat train will offer region-specific catering, with passengers travelling from Assam to West Bengal being served Assamese cuisine, while Bengali dishes will be provided on the return journey.

Special emphasis has been placed on passenger safety and security. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance systems, and an emergency communication switch has been installed to allow passengers to directly contact the loco pilot in case of exigencies.

Ticket prices for the Vande Bharat Sleeper service have been fixed in the range of ₹2,300 to ₹3,300, depending on the class of travel.

Railway officials said the new service is expected to significantly improve the overnight travel experience and connectivity between the Northeast and eastern India.

