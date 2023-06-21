Vantage Circle Announces Complimentary Yoga Sessions for Employees

According to Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, "Yoga is a powerful practice that promotes physical fitness, mental clarity, and overall wellness. We are thrilled to provide our employees with complimentary yoga sessions as part of our commitment to their well-being. We firmly believe that a healthy workforce is the foundation of a successful organization. We hope to enhance their overall happiness, productivity, and job satisfaction by providing them with this opportunity to prioritize their well-being. We are committed to promoting employee well-being and will continue to invest in initiatives that contribute to a healthy and thriving workplace."