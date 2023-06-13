Vantage Circle Partners with Saharia’s Blood Centre to Mark Blood Donation Day

In continuation, Dr. Robin Saikia, Senior Medical Officer at the Saharia’s Blood Centre, Guwahati, said, “We are happy to join hands with Vantage Circle for this impactful initiative towards this noble cause. By collaborating with a leading organization like Vantage Circle, we can amplify our efforts to address the critical need for blood donations and ensure steady support for those in need. Together, we strive to create a healthier and stronger community, where every contribution counts, and every life is valued.”