Vantage Circle Bags ‘Great Place to Work’ Certification for Third Consecutive Year

Vantage Circle, a leading global SaaS company, has been Great Place To Work Certified in India (from July 2023 to July 2024). Vantage Circle has been certified for the third consecutive year by Great Place to Work Institute. The certification is based entirely on employee feedback and organizational experiences.
The Great Place to Work certification is awarded based on an in-depth evaluation of employees' experiences and feedback and an assessment of the organization's workplace culture, policies, and practices. Achieving this certification for three consecutive years underscores Vantage Circle's unwavering dedication to creating an environment where employees feel valued, inspired, and motivated to excel.
Vantage Circle believes in putting employees first, recognizing their contributions, and offering opportunities for professional growth and personal development. Through a range of employee benefits and engagement programs, Vantage Circle aims to enhance work-life balance, promote well-being, and cultivate a sense of belonging among its workforce.
“Our team has always been at the heart of our success, and this certification is a testament to their unwavering commitment and passion. We continuously strive to create a workplace that fosters creativity, diversity, and collaboration, and this recognition validates our efforts”, quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle.
On the achievement, Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, stated, “We are extremely proud of this achievement as it reflects the dedication of our entire team. Our commitment to creating a workplace that fosters a sense of community, trust, and respect has resulted in this significant recognition. We will continue to invest in our people and their growth, ensuring that Vantage Circle remains an employer of choice.”