Vantage Circle Opens New Office In Canada's Calgary

Vantage Circle, a leading global HR Software as a Service (SaaS) provider company, is delighted to announce its expansion into the global market with the inauguration of a new office in Calgary, Canada, on the first week of July. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Vantage Circle's journey toward becoming a global leader in delivering exceptional employee experiences and cultivating stronger relationships with clients worldwide.
The grand opening of the Calgary office signifies Vantage Circle's commitment to catering to the diverse needs of its expanding clientele in the global market. The Calgary office will serve as a strategic hub for Vantage Circle's operations in the North American market, facilitating closer collaboration with existing clients and fostering new partnerships with organizations seeking to enhance their employee engagement initiatives. By establishing a local presence, Vantage Circle aims to provide support to Canadian businesses, offering tailored solutions that align with their unique needs and corporate culture.
Speaking on the expansion, Mr Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, stated, "We are thrilled to extend our reach into the global market and inaugurate our new office in Calgary, Canada. Expanding into this market represents an exciting opportunity for us to collaborate with Canadian businesses and help them elevate their employee engagement strategies. As we continue to pioneer new solutions and services to maximize engagement while driving successful behaviours, we look forward to calling Calgary, Alberta, our home and generating a positive impact for all of its stakeholders."
"Calgary is full of energy, making it the ideal location for our Americas headquarters,” said Nikhil Norula, Head of America’s & Global Partnerships. “We are committed to helping both local and global companies design and deploy energetic, engaged, and healthier workforces that will shift the status quo of human capital management.”