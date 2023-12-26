Vantage Circle Celebrates 13 Years of Success; Hosts Annual Event 'Verve 2.0'

Mr. Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said, "We are thrilled to celebrate 13 years of success with our dedicated team at Vantage Circle. 'Verve' not only acknowledges our journey but also highlights the talents and contributions of our employees. It is a testament to our commitment to building a positive workplace culture and fostering growth in Northeast India. Since 2010, Vantage Circle has grown globally by increasing its workforce to more than 270+ people and serving some well-known companies on a global platform. Our focus remains on driving employee engagement solutions to the highest level, and we look forward to many more years of success and innovation in the employee engagement domain."