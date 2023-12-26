Vantage Circle Celebrates 13 Years of Success; Hosts Annual Event 'Verve 2.0'

Vantage Circle, a Guwahati-based global leading employee engagement platform, marked a significant milestone by completing 13 successful years in the industry. To commemorate this achievement, the company hosted its annual event, 'Verve 2.0' on December 22, 2023, at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara, Guwahati.
The celebration witnessed the enthusiastic participation of Vantage Circle’s employees in various programs, including dance performances, musical chorus, captivating ramp walks, etc. The event aimed to foster a sense of camaraderie among the team and showcased the vibrant talents within the organization.
As part of the celebration, Vantage Circle took the opportunity to recognize and honor employees who have dedicated long years of service to the company. Each honoree received a special memento and a thoughtful gift as a token of appreciation for their commitment and contribution to the company's success.
The 'Verve' event is a testament to Vantage Circle's commitment to valuing and appreciating its workforce towards achieving its success. Embracing the philosophy of 'we practice what we preach,' the company actively promotes the importance of employee appreciation and recognition.
Vantage Circle, headquartered in Guwahati, has a special connection with the Northeast region of India, with 80 percent of the employees based in its Guwahati office. It aims to contribute to the growth and development of young professionals in the region, envisioning a future where the Northeast advances and aligns with other prominent IT hubs in India.
Mr. Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said, "We are thrilled to celebrate 13 years of success with our dedicated team at Vantage Circle. 'Verve' not only acknowledges our journey but also highlights the talents and contributions of our employees. It is a testament to our commitment to building a positive workplace culture and fostering growth in Northeast India. Since 2010, Vantage Circle has grown globally by increasing its workforce to more than 270+ people and serving some well-known companies on a global platform. Our focus remains on driving employee engagement solutions to the highest level, and we look forward to many more years of success and innovation in the employee engagement domain."