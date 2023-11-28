Vantage Circle Bags Prestigious “Employee Experience Service Provider” Award

Vantage Circle, a Guwahati-based global leading employee engagement platform, has been recognised as the “Employee Experience Service Provider” at the prestigious ET Employee Experience Awards 2023.
The ET Employee Experience Awards 2023, organised by ETHRWorld, recognise and celebrate companies that demonstrate excellence in creating a positive and enriching work environment for their employees. Vantage Circle's commitment to enhancing the employee experience through innovative solutions and comprehensive benefits offerings has earned the organisation this esteemed recognition.
Speaking on the achievement, Mr Anjan Pathak, the CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said, "We are honoured to receive the ‘Employee Experience Service Provider award’ at the ET Employee Experience Awards 2023. This accolade is a testament to our commitment and dedication to creating an exceptional workplace experience for employees across the globe."
Vantage Circle has consistently demonstrated leadership in the employee engagement space, providing a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to boost morale and enhance overall job satisfaction. The company's platform offers a wide range of employee benefits, recognition programs, and wellness initiatives that contribute to a positive and inclusive workplace culture.
"We believe that a happy and engaged workforce is key to organisational success. This award is a validation of our efforts to empower companies to build strong, resilient teams by prioritising the well-being and satisfaction of their employees," added Mr Pathak.
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards & Recognition, Wellness, Feedback, and Exclusive Perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness.
The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more.