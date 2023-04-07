Vantage Circle Employees Organize Cycle Rally on World Health Day

In a bid to encourage physical wellness among all employees, Vantage Circle - a global employee engagement platform, organized a cycle rally on the occasion of ‘World Health Day’ in Guwahati covering a distance of 14 kms.

This initiative towards corporate well-being is to promote physical wellness and encourage a healthier lifestyle amongst employees of all age groups.

This year’s World Health Day theme is ‘Health for All.’ With this theme in mind, Vantage Circle aims to promote the message of healthy living through cycling. The initiative also encourages employees to adopt a healthy lifestyle and take care of their physical and mental well-being.

As the company has a strong focus on employee engagement, it has recognized its efforts in this area by taking up this activity to create awareness about the importance of physical fitness in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Cycling is an excellent way to stay fit and an eco-friendly mode of transportation.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, said, “We are excited to organize this cycle rally on World Health Day. I am equally thankful to all our employees of Vantage Circle who have actively taken part in this initiative. We at Vantage Circle believe that the employees are the greatest assets, and organizing such an activity will help them thrive in their personal and professional lives. We are committed to promoting employee health and well-being through its comprehensive employee benefits and engagement programs. The cycle rally is a fun way to promote such a lifestyle and encourage our employees to prioritize their physical and mental well-being.”

