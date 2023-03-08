Vantage Circle Celebrates International Women's Day by Extending Help in the Slum Areas

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement company, announced an initiative to support women from slum areas by providing them with free sanitary napkins and assorted ration items on Tuesday.

Menstruation is a natural phenomenon that every woman goes through. However, the lack of proper knowledge about menstrual hygiene is a major issue for women living in slum areas. It often leads to poor hygiene, infections, and other health problems, further exacerbating their struggles and hampering their overall progress.

In support of this year’s theme on International Women’s Day, #EmbraceEquity, male and female employees of Vantage Circle forged harmony and unity amongst all by taking the initiative of addressing some of the core issues of menstrual hygiene faced by the women in the slum areas. This step was implemented in collaboration with an NGO ‘Snehalaya Kendra.’ The employees imparted how women living under such circumstances can manage their menstrual health with dignity by providing them with essential nourishment to fuel their growth and development.