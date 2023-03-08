Vantage Circle Celebrates International Women's Day by Extending Help in the Slum Areas

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement company, announced an initiative to support women from slum areas by providing them with free sanitary napkins and assorted ration items on Tuesday.
Menstruation is a natural phenomenon that every woman goes through. However, the lack of proper knowledge about menstrual hygiene is a major issue for women living in slum areas. It often leads to poor hygiene, infections, and other health problems, further exacerbating their struggles and hampering their overall progress.
In support of this year’s theme on International Women’s Day, #EmbraceEquity, male and female employees of Vantage Circle forged harmony and unity amongst all by taking the initiative of addressing some of the core issues of menstrual hygiene faced by the women in the slum areas. This step was implemented in collaboration with an NGO ‘Snehalaya Kendra.’ The employees imparted how women living under such circumstances can manage their menstrual health with dignity by providing them with essential nourishment to fuel their growth and development.
Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, said, "As a socially responsible organization, we believe in empowering women and girls by providing them with the necessary tools to lead a healthy and prosperous life. By extending our support to women from slum areas, we aim to break the stigma surrounding menstruation and promote a culture of menstrual hygiene and women's health."
Vantage Circle is a global HR Tech company revolutionizing employee engagement with its unique and affordable platform for recognition, well-being, rewards, feedback, and exclusive perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base stands at a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more.