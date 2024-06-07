Vantage Circle Organises Blood Donation Camp with Saharia’s Blood Centre

Vantage Circle, a global leading Employee Engagement platform based in Guwahati, Assam, organised a blood donation camp for the third consecutive year, in collaboration with Saharia’s Blood Centre on Friday, June 7, 2024 at its office premises.
Through this initiative, the company highlights its commitment to making a positive impact on society and creating a culture of giving back to the society.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Vantage Circle employees, who turned up in large numbers to donate blood. The blood donation camp was meticulously organised to ensure the comfort and safety of all donors. A team of healthcare experts was present to oversee the process, ensuring that each donor was well taken care of. The camp provided an opportunity for employees to contribute to a noble cause, reinforcing the importance of community service and humanitarian efforts.
Additionally, as a token of appreciation, each donor will receive a certificate from Saharia’s Blood Centre, valid for one year. The certificate will allow the donor to receive one unit of blood from the blood bank without needing to provide an exchange. To utilize this benefit, the donor must present the certificate and pay the processing/testing fee, following NBTC guidelines.
Talking about the initiative Anjan Pathak, CTO and co-founder of Vantage Circle said, "Every blood donor is a life saver and this time, we are delighted by the overwhelming response from our employees. This blood donation camp is a testament to our collective commitment to giving back to the community and supporting life-saving initiatives. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Saharia’s Blood Donation Center for their collaborative support."