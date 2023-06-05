Vantage Circle Organizes Plantation Drive on World Environment Day

Vantage Circle, a leading employee engagement platform, celebrated World Environment Day by organizing a plantation drive in Guwahati's Panjabari on Monday. The event took place as part of the company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on the local community.
The plantation drive aimed to raise awareness about the importance of environmental conservation and promote a greener future. Vantage Circle took the initiative to plant a variety of native plants in the Panjabari area, contributing to the region's biodiversity and creating a healthier ecosystem for generations to come. The employees of Vantage Circle enthusiastically took part in the plantation drive voluntarily.
Speaking at the event, Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said, "At Vantage Circle, we believe in making a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve. The plantation drive on World Environment Day is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and our desire to create a greener and healthier future for everyone. We are grateful for the support of our dedicated employees who have come together to make this event a success."
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global HR Tech company revolutionizing employee engagement with its unique and affordable platform for recognition, well-being, rewards, feedback, and exclusive perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employee from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.