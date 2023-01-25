Assam: Blood Donation Camp Organized By SSB Rangia

Sector Headquarters SSB Rangia under the guidance and direction of Sh. Jagdeep Pal Singh, DIG SHQ SSB Rangia in collaboration with GMCH, Guwahati organised Voluntary Blood Donation camp at SHQ SSB Rangia on Wednesday.

The event was organised to keep sufficient units of Blood available in GMCH, Guwahati Blood bank for the upcoming G-20 summit schedule to organise by the Government of Assam from February, 2023.

This is the first Blood Donation initiative undertaken by any CaPF or any agencies related to the G-20 summit to be hosted by India. During the camp 50 units of blood were donated by the Officers/Officials of the Sector Headquarters SSB Rangia.

On the occasion Dr Aronima Goswami, Pathologist on the sidelines also interacted with the troops and gave a lecture on the campaign "Nasha Mukh Bharat Abhiyan".

During the day Officers & Officials and Doctors and Staffs of GMCH, Guwahati took pledge as circulated by the Government of India on the occasion of 13th National Voters' Day.