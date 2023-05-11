Vantage Circle to Participate in NE Job Fair to Boost Career Prospects

Vantage Circle, a leading global HR Tech company, will participate in the biggest job fair in North East India, to be held at Assam Royal Global University on May 12, 2023, from 10:00 am onwards.
The job fair is open to all Graduates/Post-Graduates/Freshers/Experienced candidates. This event will provide an excellent opportunity to bridge the gap between companies and job seekers and provide valuable networking and recruitment opportunities.
Vantage Circle’s active involvement would demonstrate its commitment to talent acquisition and its impact on the employment sector.
The company’s participation showcases its dedication to fostering employment opportunities in the region and its involvement in the local community.
Vantage Circle will be hiring candidates for developers, sales professionals, and content writers. The company aims to extend its family of 200 employees, thus providing opportunities to freshers and experienced candidates from North-East India.