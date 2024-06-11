Guwahati News

Vegetable Prices Surge in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri Market

This increase has affected a wide range of vegetables, causing concern among local consumers.
Vegetable prices in the Ganeshguri market have seen a significant hike, with costs rising from Rs 20 to Rs 60 per kilogram. This increase has affected a wide range of vegetables, causing concern among local consumers.

Current prices per kilogram in Ganeshguri market are as follows:

  • Potato: Rs 30

  • Onion: Rs 35

  • Tomato: Rs 60 (previously Rs 40-50)

  • Brinjal: Rs 60 (previously Rs 40-50)

  • Ladies Finger: Rs 60

  • Pumpkin: Rs 30

  • Pointed Gourd: Rs 60-80 (previously Rs 40)

  • Cucumber: Rs 60-80 (previously Rs 40-50)

  • Carrot (local): Rs 80 (previously Rs 40-50)

  • Teasel Gourd: Rs 80 (previously Rs 60)

  • Chilli: Rs 100 (previously Rs 80)

  • Chayote: Rs 100 (previously Rs 40-60)

  • Bitter Gourd: Rs 80

  • Ridge Gourd: Rs 80-100 (previously Rs 40-50)

  • Yard-long Bean: Rs 80 (previously Rs 60)

The sharp increase in prices is impacting household budgets, with many residents expressing concern over the rising cost of essential vegetables.

