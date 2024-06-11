Vegetable Prices Surge in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri Market

Vegetable prices in the Ganeshguri market have seen a significant hike, with costs rising from Rs 20 to Rs 60 per kilogram. This increase has affected a wide range of vegetables, causing concern among local consumers.
Current prices per kilogram in Ganeshguri market are as follows:
Potato: Rs 30
Onion: Rs 35
Tomato: Rs 60 (previously Rs 40-50)
Brinjal: Rs 60 (previously Rs 40-50)
Ladies Finger: Rs 60
Pumpkin: Rs 30
Pointed Gourd: Rs 60-80 (previously Rs 40)
Cucumber: Rs 60-80 (previously Rs 40-50)
Carrot (local): Rs 80 (previously Rs 40-50)
Teasel Gourd: Rs 80 (previously Rs 60)
Chilli: Rs 100 (previously Rs 80)
Chayote: Rs 100 (previously Rs 40-60)
Bitter Gourd: Rs 80
Ridge Gourd: Rs 80-100 (previously Rs 40-50)
Yard-long Bean: Rs 80 (previously Rs 60)
The sharp increase in prices is impacting household budgets, with many residents expressing concern over the rising cost of essential vegetables.