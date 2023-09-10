Vehicle Lifters’ Gang Busted in Guwahati, 4 Apprehended

The Guwahati Police on Sunday busted a notorious vehicle-lifters gang while conducting raids in the city, reports said.
According to information, a combined search operation was conducted by the Bharalumukh and Bhagadattapur police today where four car thieves were apprehended.
The apprehended thieves have been identified as Junmoni Deka, Anuwar Hussain, Montu Barman and Raju Das.
As per reports, the accused had stolen a four-wheeler from Guwahati and sold it at a cost of Rs 1 lakh. This was confessed by the thieves upon thorough interrogation, sources added.
Meanwhile, based on the statement of the culprits, an operation has been launched by the Dimapur Police to recover the stolen vehicle.
Further reports said that the gang was involved in several car thefts across Guwahati earlier. They have also been suspected to have stolen the vehicle of Pragjyotishpur Officer-in-Charge (OC).