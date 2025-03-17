Manipur-Based Gang Busted in Assam's Vehicle Theft Racket, 11 Arrested

Dispur Police have cracked down on a large vehicle theft racket, recovering 13 stolen bikes in a series of operations across different locations. According to sources, the police have arrested 11 notorious thieves, including several from Manipur.

Advertisment

Investigations revealed that the stolen bikes from Assam were being handed over to a Manipur-based theft network through a local linkman. This linkman, who played a crucial role in the racket, was apprehended from Goalpara by the Dispur Police.

The arrested persons are Gaingamlung Golmei and Heibokmayum Monouwar from Manipur's Thoubal; Inamul Ali from Rangia; Nk Naga Naomi; Raju Sankhare; Leivon Sangte Kom; Muhammad Akbar; M Nemneithem Haokip from Manipur's Tengnoupal; Lunjapao Doungel from Manipur's Churachandpur, Jangminthang Haokip from Manipur's Kangpokpi; Paomoija Haokip from Manipur's Senapati.

After successfully recovering the stolen vehicles, ADCP Anurag Sharma held a press conference in Guwahati, where he revealed that bus employees were involved in the theft racket, helping in transporting stolen vehicles from Guwahati to Manipur.

Sharma said, "So far, 13 stolen bikes have been recovered, along with a Scorpio and two Thar SUVs. A total of 11 thieves have been arrested, including two bus employees. Shockingly, investigations revealed that these bus employees were involved in the theft racket, helping transport stolen vehicles from Guwahati to Manipur using night buses."

"The entire gang is based in Manipur," ADCP Sharma stated. The stolen vehicles were traced to other states, and some were recovered near the Meghalaya and Bangladesh borders.

He added that the gang operated with high efficiency, with Royal Enfield bikes being stolen in just 45 seconds. "In some instances, as many as four vehicles were stolen in a single day in Guwahati. After the thefts, the vehicles were smuggled to Myanmar for resale," the ADCP stated.

The investigation also uncovered a key operative named Inamul Hussain, who played the role of a linkman between the thieves and buyers. He was arrested from Goalpara.