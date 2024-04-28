Vehicular Restrictions Imposed in Guwahati Ahead of Amit Shah's Visit

Here are the restrictions to be imposed on the movement of vehicular traffic on April 29:

1. Plying of all commercial goods carrying vehicles shall be restricted on NH-17 falling under Guwahati City (VIP Flyover to Jalukbari Rotary), DG Road (Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa), MG Road (Machkhowa to Bharalu Bridge), RKC Road (Bharalu Railway Gate No. 9 to Fatasil Chariali), AK Dev Road (Fatasil Chariali to Garchuk Chariali), FA Road (Ambari Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali), AK Azad Road (Lokhra to Aarya Nagar Flyover) and B.K Kakati Road (Ulubari to Aarya Nagar Flyover) from 12 PM to 9 PM on 29th April, 2024.