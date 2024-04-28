Vehicular Restrictions Imposed in Guwahati Ahead of Amit Shah's Visit

The Guwahati Traffic Police has issued various restrictions on vehicular movement ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Guwahati on April 29.
The restrictions have been issued to ensure safety of common public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to ensure free passage to emergency vehicles.
Here are the restrictions to be imposed on the movement of vehicular traffic on April 29:
1. Plying of all commercial goods carrying vehicles shall be restricted on NH-17 falling under Guwahati City (VIP Flyover to Jalukbari Rotary), DG Road (Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa), MG Road (Machkhowa to Bharalu Bridge), RKC Road (Bharalu Railway Gate No. 9 to Fatasil Chariali), AK Dev Road (Fatasil Chariali to Garchuk Chariali), FA Road (Ambari Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali), AK Azad Road (Lokhra to Aarya Nagar Flyover) and B.K Kakati Road (Ulubari to Aarya Nagar Flyover) from 12 PM to 9 PM on 29th April, 2024.
2. Plying of slow moving vehicles / carts shall be restricted on DG Road (Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa), MG Road (Machkhowa to Bharalu Bridge), RKC Road (Bharalu Railway Gate No. 9 to Fatasil Chariali), AK Dev Road (Fatasil Chariali to Garchuk Chariali), FA Road (Ambari Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali), AK Azad Road (Lokhra to Aarya Nagar Flyover) and B.K Kakati Road (Ulubari to Aarya Nagar Flyover) from 12 PM to 9 PM on 29th April, 2024.
3. On 29th April, 2024 from 1 PM onwards all ASTC and Private City buses to be regulated from LGBI Airport towards Machkhowa via NH-17, DG Road (Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa), MG Road (Machkhowa to Bharalu Bridge), A.K Dev (Fatasil Chariali to Garchuk Chariali) and AK Azad Road (Lokhra to Aarya Nagar Flyover).
4. In the stretch from Birubari Tiniali, near Aarya Nagar Flyover to Lalganesh Tiniali at AK Azad Road vehicular traffic in this stretch will not be allowed to ply from 2 PM onwards.
5. This restriction will not hamper in any way the movement of emergency vehicles like Fire Tenders, Ambulances, Life Saving Drugs, Vehicles carrying Oxygen Cylinders and School Buses etc.
Notably, Amit Shah is gearing up for a grand roadshow in Guwahati on April 29th, ahead of the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Anticipated to draw a significant turnout of supporters, the event holds crucial importance in rallying voters.
In regard to Shah's visit, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Magistrate Sumit Chattavan issued an order declaring specific roads in Kamrup Metropolitan district as "no drone, no firecrackers, and no-fly zones." According to the order, the restrictions will be enforced along the route from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Jalukbari-Maligaon-Cycle Factory Tiniali-Lal Ganesh during the minister's visit.