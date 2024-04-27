Kamrup (M) Declares 'No Drone, No Firecrackers, No Fly Zones' for Amit Shah's Guwahati Visit

In anticipation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit on April 29, Kamrup Metropolitan District Magistrate Sumit Chattavan has issued an order declaring specific roads in Kamrup Metropolitan district as "no drone, no firecrackers, and no-fly zones."
According to the order, the restrictions will be enforced along the route from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Jalukbari-Maligaon-Cycle Factory Tiniali-Lal Ganesh during the minister's visit.
The declaration aims to ensure enhanced security measures and smooth proceedings during the visit of the Union Home Minister. Residents and authorities are urged to adhere to the regulations outlined in the order for the duration specified.