Lok Sabha 2024

Assam CM Inspects Venue for PM Modi's Rally in Nalbari

Accompanying CM Sarma were State President Bhabesh Kalita, Minister Jayantamalla Baruah, Chandra Mohan Patowary, and UPPL Chief Pramod Boro.
Assam CM Inspects Venue for PM Modi's Rally in Nalbari
Assam CM Inspects Venue for PM Modi's Rally in Nalbari
Pratidin Time

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted an inspection of the venue in Nalbari, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a massive gathering as part of the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra on April 17.

Accompanying him were State President Bhabesh Kalita, Minister Jayanta MallaBaruah, Chandra Mohan Patowary, and UPPL Chief Pramod Boro.

In a parallel political development, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Assam on the same day. Rahul Gandhi will engage with the public in gatherings in the Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts. The Congress is anticipating significant turnout at both locations.

Rahul Gandhi's itinerary includes an address in Jorhat beginning at 11 am, where he will campaign for Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress candidate from the Jorhat seat. Later, at 1 pm, he will speak in Dibrugarh, lending his support to ally party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

These political engagements underscore the intensifying campaign efforts as Assam gears up for the upcoming elections.

Assam CM Inspects Venue for PM Modi's Rally in Nalbari
Rahul Gandhi's April 17 Assam Visit To Clash With PM Modi's Arrival
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Narendra Modi
Bhabesh Kalita
Pramod Boro
Chandra Mohan Patowary
Jayanta Mallabaruah
Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
lok-sabha-2024>>lok-sabha-2024/assam-cm-inspects-venue-for-pm-modis-rally-in-nalbari
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com