Assam CM Inspects Venue for PM Modi's Rally in Nalbari

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted an inspection of the venue in Nalbari, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a massive gathering as part of the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra on April 17.
Accompanying him were State President Bhabesh Kalita, Minister Jayanta MallaBaruah, Chandra Mohan Patowary, and UPPL Chief Pramod Boro.
In a parallel political development, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Assam on the same day. Rahul Gandhi will engage with the public in gatherings in the Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts. The Congress is anticipating significant turnout at both locations.
Rahul Gandhi's itinerary includes an address in Jorhat beginning at 11 am, where he will campaign for Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress candidate from the Jorhat seat. Later, at 1 pm, he will speak in Dibrugarh, lending his support to ally party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi.
These political engagements underscore the intensifying campaign efforts as Assam gears up for the upcoming elections.