Verbal Spat Between Students & Bus Drivers Turn Volatile in Guwahati’s ISBT

Situation turned volatile after clashes erupted between a group of students and bus drivers at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati on Sunday night.
According to reports, a group of students of a private university in Guwahati got into a verbal spat with a few bus drivers inside a Manipuri hotel named Leima at ISBT. The argument reportedly worsened to a physical attack by the students on the bus drivers.
Two drivers sustained critical injuries due to the attack on them. The injured persons have been identified as Jintu Hajong and Apurba Narzary.
According to the victims, the verbal spat started while having dinner at the hotel. The drivers who were dining were asked to leave by the students, denying which they resorted to physically attacking them.
The bus drivers union has demanded justice for the injured drivers. They have also demanded the university authorities to take strict action against the group of students.
Meanwhile, the Garchuk Police has apprehended seven students in connection to the case.