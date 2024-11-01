Veteran Actor Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya Passes Away at 91

In response to the news of Bhattacharya's passing, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed profound sorrow, stating, “The news of the loss of renowned actor and director Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya deeply saddens me. His unforgettable contributions enriched the landscape of our art and culture. His absence is an irreparable loss to Assam’s cultural world.”

Sonowal extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished peace for the departed soul of the late Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya.