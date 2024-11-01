Veteran Actor Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya Passes Away at 91

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya has sadly passed away at the age of 91, after a valiant battle with illness at Dispur Hospital in Guwahati. He succumbed to his ailments on Friday evening, around 8:20 PM, following two days in the ICU on a ventilator.
Bhattacharya, a towering figure in Assamese cinema, had been undergoing treatment since October 24.
Born on August 18, 1933, in Panbazar, Guwahati, Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya was the son of lawyer Kaliprasanna Bhattacharya and Kamala Devi. He embarked on his journey in the performing arts at the tender age of six, nurturing his talent throughout his youth. After completing his schooling, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cotton College and a Master’s in History from Gauhati University.
He was celebrated for his remarkable contributions to radio dramas, notably the beloved "Parashuram." An alumnus of professional training in theatre, film, and television from London, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Assam National Theatre in the mid-1960s.
Additionally, he was a distinguished reciter and served as the director of Jyoti Chitraban, the regional film and television institution founded by the legendary Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. His expertise also earned him selection as a jury member for both the National Film Competition and the Indian Panorama on two occasions.
Currently, Bhattacharya's mortal remains are being held at Dispur Hospital, with plans for his body to be taken to his residence in Rehabari on Saturday morning. Following some formalities with family members, his body will be transported to the Surjya Cultural Club in Guwahati, where fans and admirers will have the opportunity to pay their final respects.
As an unmarried man, Bhattacharya chose to donate his body to the Ellora Vigyan Mancha, which means there will be no traditional funeral rites. Public homage will be available from 10 AM to 1 PM.
In response to the news of Bhattacharya's passing, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed profound sorrow, stating, “The news of the loss of renowned actor and director Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya deeply saddens me. His unforgettable contributions enriched the landscape of our art and culture. His absence is an irreparable loss to Assam’s cultural world.”
Sonowal extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished peace for the departed soul of the late Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya.
His contributions extended beyond acting; he was a prominent figure in Assamese literature, translating several works and writing extensively on film, drama, and sports. Throughout his illustrious career, he appeared in over 35 documentaries and short films, receiving multiple accolades for his exceptional talent, including the prestigious "Sadin" award and numerous honors for his contributions to theatre.
Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya leaves behind a remarkable legacy, having significantly impacted Assamese theatre and culture. His dedication and passion for the arts will be remembered, ensuring his spirit lives on in the hearts of many. As the curtain falls on his remarkable life, we mourn the loss of a true icon of Assamese cinema and culture.