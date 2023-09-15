Veteran Actor Turned Politician Dilip Kumar Hazarika Passes Away

Following his demise, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to X to pay tributes. He wrote, "The news of the passing away of prominent actor, writer and advocate Dilip Kumar Hazarika is saddened. The death of this versatile personality, who earned a reputation for his outstanding performances in several Assamese films including 'Maniram Dewan', is a great loss to the socio-cultural sphere of Assam. I wish Mr. Hazarika eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family."