Veteran Actor Turned Politician Dilip Kumar Hazarika Passes Away

Noted actor, film critic, and a veteran politician from Assam, Dilip Kumar Hazarika passed away on Thursday at around 8.31 pm. He was suffering from age-related ailments for a long time.
A resident of Guwahati's Uzan Bazar area, Dilip Kumar Hazarika was aged 89 years at the time of his death. He is known for his role of Piyoli Barua in the film 'Maniram Dewan', which he enacted to perfection.
The veteran actor turned politician has left behind two children and many relatives and well-wishers. He was associated with the historic Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir in Guwahati's Uzan Bazar for the best part of six decades from 1950s to 2010s.
In his yesteryears, Dilip Kumar Hazarika was often seen in performances alongside Xudhakontho Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.
He is also known to have swayed the readers to his tunes with his books titled 'Afuranta Kothabur', 'Xumai Porisu Xomoyor Xurongot', 'Kotnu Dekhilu Kotnu Xunilu', and many more.
Following his demise, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to X to pay tributes. He wrote, "The news of the passing away of prominent actor, writer and advocate Dilip Kumar Hazarika is saddened. The death of this versatile personality, who earned a reputation for his outstanding performances in several Assamese films including 'Maniram Dewan', is a great loss to the socio-cultural sphere of Assam. I wish Mr. Hazarika eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family."