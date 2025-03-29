Veteran Assamese Singer Heera Das Breathes Her Last at 73 in Guwahati

Assam mourns the loss of popular singer Heera Das, who passed away at the age of 73. The veteran artist, known for her soulful voice, breathed her last at Apollo Hospital in Guwahati at 3:30 AM following a brain stroke. She had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past four days.

Heera Das, the wife of eminent musician, lyricist, and composer J.P. Das, lent her voice to numerous iconic songs, including the widely cherished 'Bonot Iman Polakhore Saki…'. Her passing marks the end of an era in Assamese music.

J.P. Das reminisced about his wife, recalling their deep emotional bond through music. “I fell in love with her voice before I even met her. She had an unparalleled ability to touch hearts with her singing,” he shared. Recalling her musical journey, he added, “She had a mesmerizing voice and even composed her own tunes. I wish to sing a song for her one last time.”

The last rites of the esteemed singer will be performed at Navagraha Crematorium. Heera Das leaves behind a legacy of timeless melodies that will continue to echo in the hearts of music lovers for generations to come.