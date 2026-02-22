Veteran Journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty Passes Away

Veteran Assam journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty, who held the position of Editor of some of the most widely circulated regional dailies, breathed his last at the age of 96 on Sunday morning.

Advertisment

Chakraborty passed away at 7:35 AM at GNRC hospital in Guwahati, where he had been undergoing treatment since February 19 after his health deteriorated. Despite medical care, the senior journalist could not recover.

A towering figure in Assam’s print journalism, Chakraborty had served as Editor of several widely circulated Assamese newspapers during his long and distinguished career. He held editorial leadership at Dainik Asam, Raijor Batori and Dainik Janambhumi, etc.

Beyond journalism, Chakraborty also made significant contributions in public service and literary circles. He retired as Director of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). He was the founding president of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Sahitya Sabha and served as the founding Chief Editor of the Assam Senior Citizens’ Association. He had also earlier held the position of president of the organisation.

In 2019, the then Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had presented the prestigious Republic Day Journalism Award to Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty. The award was conferred on Chakraborty at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara, where the central celebration of the 70th Republic Day took place.

Also Read: Veteran Journalist Prafulla Govinda Baruah To be Cremated With State Honours