Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Visit Assam on July 4

The Vice President will attend the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati during his visit to Assam, a statement from the Vice President's Secretariat said on Sunday.
Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Assam on July 4 (Tuesday).

The Vice President will attend the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati during his visit to Assam, a statement from the Vice President's Secretariat said on Sunday. He will also interact with the students of IIT Guwahati.

Dhankhar will also visit the Kamakhya Temple upon his arrival in Guwahati and offer his prayers.

The IIT Guwahati has achieved a spot in the World's top 25 per cent institutions list in the QS World University Rankings 2024. The premier institute has achieved the 364th rank in the world in the overall ranking and ranked 7 in India. With this, the Institute has improved its global rank by 20 places and its Indian rank by 1 place. 

