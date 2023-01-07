Victor Das Granted Bail in Domestic Violence Case

Victor Das was granted bail in a domestic violence case made against him by his wife on Saturday.
Earlier today, Victor Das was apprehended once again in a separate case in Guwahati on Saturday.
According to sources, he was arrested on charges of domestic violence case lodged by his wife at Goshala Police station in Maligaon.
His wife alleged that he came to her maternal house in Jayanagar and physically assaulted her.
Following the incident, his wife lodged the complaint at the police station.
Meanwhile, he was granted bail in the domestic violence case.
It may be noted that this is the second time Victor Das has been apprehended by the police.
Earlier, he was held on charged of spreading fake news over social media regarding irregularities in Grade III and Grade IV recruitment examination that was held in the month of August and September in 2022.
He alleged involvement of foul play in the recruitment process held for recruitment to several grade-III and grade-IV posts in various departments of the state government.
He had been remanded to nine days of judicial custody. Police interrogated him for several days in the matter after which, officials informed that Das could not provide any substantial proof to support his claims.
His interim bail plea was accepted by the court while he was still in police custody.
Later in September, the Gauhati High Court exonerated Victor Das of any wrongdoings after he had been taken into custody by the police for alleging anomalies in the recruitment process that was recently held in Assam.