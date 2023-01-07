Victor Das Granted Bail in Domestic Violence Case

Victor Das was granted bail in a domestic violence case made against him by his wife on Saturday.

Earlier today, Victor Das was apprehended once again in a separate case in Guwahati on Saturday.

According to sources, he was arrested on charges of domestic violence case lodged by his wife at Goshala Police station in Maligaon.

His wife alleged that he came to her maternal house in Jayanagar and physically assaulted her.

Following the incident, his wife lodged the complaint at the police station.

Meanwhile, he was granted bail in the domestic violence case.

It may be noted that this is the second time Victor Das has been apprehended by the police.

Earlier, he was held on charged of spreading fake news over social media regarding irregularities in Grade III and Grade IV recruitment examination that was held in the month of August and September in 2022.