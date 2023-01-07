Users Can Now Access WhatsApp Without Internet Services

WhatsApp has released a new feature where users will now be allowed to access the messaging platform even if mobile internet services are banned or blocked in nearby areas.

Users can use WhatsApp by connecting through proxy servers, set up by volunteers and organisations. Lack of internet will no longer be a hindrance in making WhatsApp function.

WhatsApp stated that users will be provided with “high level of privacy and security” and users' “personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption.” It adds that users’ messages will not be visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp or Meta.

The instant messaging service is used widely by nearly 2 billion people around the world. WhatsApp regularly rolls out constant updates and new features such as disappearing messages, voice and video calls.