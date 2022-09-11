Victor Das’ Student Summoned For Interrogation

Pan Bazar Police have summoned student of Victor Das on Sunday for interrogation.

The student has been identified as Amlanjyoti Dutta.

According to sources, Amlanjyoti through media alleged that few middlemen have asked a sum amount of Rs. 7 lakhs in the name handing out jobs of the recently held Assam Direct Recruitment Examination.

Earlier, Victor Das was arrested for allegedly spreading false rumors over selection to the Grade III and IV posts of the Direct Recruitment examination that was held across Assam on August 21 and 28.

However, he claimed that he provided all the evidences including call recordings to the police.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said that Victor Das couldn’t provide viable information on the matter and had misinterpreted the facts.